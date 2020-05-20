Revealed: Secrets behind Adele’s 22 kg weight loss

If you have been active on the internet, you must have seen pictures of popular singer Adele’s dramatic transformation.

For those who don’t know, the 32-year-old celebrity made waves on the internet with her impressive weight loss where she was able to lose over 22 kilos. In some of the pictures, she looks barely recognizable.

02/7Adele’s weight loss broke the internet

While we know that Adele followed a very strict diet and workout routine, a lot of the credit goes to her trainer as well. In a new interview, her trainer shares some few basic tips which helped Adele make the cut.

03/7How Adele’s trainer helped her lose weight

London based Geracimo, who has been training Adele for a couple of years now is not just praises for the singer’s weight loss journey but is also a firm believer that transformations “don’t have to be complicated”

Sharing details, he also said that there were three key things which helped Adele lose weight for good:

04/7A healthy Sirtfood diet plan

Without a healthy (and read sustainable) diet plan, you have nowhere to go. Even more buzzing than Adele’s weight loss has been the unique and catchy diet plan she followed to lose weight. Adele followed the famous ‘sirtfood diet’, which makes use of ‘sirtfoods’, some special foods which work by activating certain protein chains in the body, known as sirtuins. According to science, these antioxidant agents act as protectants that help slow down ageing, boost metabolism and regulate the body’s inflammation, hereby helping in fat loss. Some common foods allowed in this plan include foods like oranges, dark chocolates, parsley, turmeric, kale, and even red wine.

Studies have also found that the sirtfood diet can help people lose up to seven pounds (3 kilos) in under a week’s time.

You will be surprised to learn that Adele’s transformation involved no shortcuts. Her trainer, Geronimo is one of the rare trainers who doesn’t believe in using supplements or pills for the same and firmly believes in hard work

05/7Regular working out and exercising

An effective weight loss always involves a good diet and workout regime.

Adele’s trainer worked with her and trained her 2-3 times a week where she spent time doing free and varied exercise to keep it fun, ranging from bodyweight and resistance band work to weight training and boxing. She also tried her hand at resistance training exercises and some cardio to target all areas. The singer also picked up Pilates last year, which helped her get into the shape she wanted to.

06/7Maintaining a good sleep schedule

Good sleep is crucial to healthy living and that is what Adele swears by. Being a mother of one and having a proactive schedule which requires her to travel may make the singer busy, but getting enough sleep has helped her make the change. When you get proper shut-eye, you fight the stress, allow the muscles to relax, repair and recover as well as process fat breakdown. Every adult should aim at clocking in 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep without fail.

07/7What are the other things Adele did?

Adele’s weight loss has been needless to say impressive and her dedication has shown good results. She also made some good swaps in her diet plan, including giving up tea:

“I used to drink ten cups [of tea] a day with two sugars in each so I was on 20 sugars a day. Now I don’t drink tea anymore and I have more energy than ever.”

Feeling inspired much?