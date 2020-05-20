Newly-wedded actress, Xandy Kamel, has teased her enemies saying before she married her husband, Nana Kwaku Mensah Kaninja, on Thursday, May 14, 2020; she was living under the impression that she was potbellied and would have no man to love her.

“If not for my marriage, I wouldn’t have known my lovers outnumber the enemies. Those who claim to have flat tummies, how far with your marriage? If I, who people say my stomach looks like Polytank, can have a man to honour me; then no one should feel inferior or embarrassed to have a big tummy,” she told Accra based Neat FM.

According to her, after tying the knot with her lover, she realised from the avalanche of congratulatory messages that those who have been insulting her are only a handful as compared to people who actually cherish her.

”If not for this my marriage, I wouldn’t have known that those who were insulting me on social media were only five people and that I have over 1 million lovers. I didn’t know that those who liked me are more than my enemies,” she said.

Listen to audio above: