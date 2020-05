Budding actress, Xandy Kamel, is finally off the market as she says ‘I do’ to her journalist sweetheart, King Kaninja.

The traditional marriage and white wedding were witnessed yesterday, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Paloma Hotel.

The deadly coronavirus could not stop the duo from having an explicit ceremony which saw family and friends share in her glory.

She was all with smiles as she welcomed her new name; Mrs Mensah and thanked God for ruling supreme in her life.