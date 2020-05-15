Passport offices across Ghana are set to resume operations from Monday, May 18, 2020, following a break amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This was announced in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The statement noted all applicants and official visitors would be required to wear face masks and have their own hand sanitisers before they are allowed entry into any of its offices.

It added that the online application portal would be opened for booking of appointments from Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Read the statement below: