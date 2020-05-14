Popular Kumawood actress, Matilda Asare, has got social media talking after photos of her son and herself went viral.

She was seen holding her son closely as they posed for the camera.

In the photo, she was seen in an orange dress with an orange fascinator to match.

READ ALSO:

Bernard Nyarko’s number of children not 3 as more children emerge after his death – Mother [Audio]

Bernard Nyarko’s mother opens up on touching details of son’s death [Video]

Her son, Aaron was seen wearing a light blue shirt and shorts with black shoes.

The photo has attracted comments with a lot of people saying her son is cute.