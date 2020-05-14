Late Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s mother, Maame Yaa Konadu, has opened up on the pains her son had to endure prior to his death on May 2, 2020.

According to Maame Yaa Konadu, her son, at a point on his sickbed at Ridge Hospital, could neither eat nor talk.

“He lay quietly on the bed most of the time and as a nurse who worked in the United States, I could see death close to him yet he assured me he will get well by May but….,” she recounted.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV’s Badwam, mother to the late actor disclosed she was willing to lose everything just to keep her son alive.

“He never told me about his sickness but when I returned to Ghana, I saw he had lost weight and that was when he told me of his sickness.

“I was sad and depressed but as a mother, I had to do all within my power to keep him alive. I had a pure water factory which I sold including other properties to seek medical attention for him,” she said.

Madam Konadu said the late Bishop will be buried on June 27, 2020, at Obosomase in the Eastern region after a brief sitting at the family house at Ashaley Botwe, Accra.

Watch the video below: