Brother of fallen actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Isaac Darko, has opened up for the first time after his celebrity brother kicked the bucket.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Mr Darko said his brother died a natural death, putting to bed rumours circulating in the public domain that he had died due to strange circumstances.

Admittedly, he said Bishop hasn’t been well for some weeks now and he passed on after he was admitted at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

“He wasn’t feeling well. We went to the hospital and we also prayed – we did all we could. What God has planned has to come and pass,” he said.

“We took him to Ridge Hospital until he died around 5:30 pm on May 2, 2020. I will urge his fans to believe what the media is saying except that he died naturally,” Bishop’s brother added.

Mr Darko also asked fans of the late Kumawood actor to pray for their mum to strengthen her in these cold times as they get ready to inform the public about their plans towards his funeral.

“People should pray for our mother. I don’t want people to talk about other causes of his death. We will let the public know our plans towards his funeral. Support us with your prayers. What the public know is far less of the truth.

“You shouldn’t say what you don’t know because he was a man of God,” he said.