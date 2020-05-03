The week-old marriage of a 15-year-old boy named Abraham Samuel Onuoha, and his 22-year -old lover, Anurika John has left Nigerians in a state of awe.

The couple got married in Akeze, Ebonyi State, Nigeria after a simple wedding with both families in attendance.

OperaNewsHub, a news portal which chanced upon the wedding hinted Mr Onuoha is the only son of late Mr Abraham Onuoha who died in 2010.

According to his mother, Mrs Peace Abraham, her son was born in 2005, after many years of marriage without a child, hence she was forced to accept the marriage to continue her husband’s lineage in the shortest possible time.





She attributed the condition of her late husband’s family as another reason why she accepted to give her minor son out for marriage.





Rev. Okoro Ogbu, the minister in charge of Assemblies of God Church, Amaiyi Igbere, whilst addressing the congratulation, instructed them not to be amazed by the marriage.