The couple

The week-old marriage of a 15-year-old boy named Abraham Samuel Onuoha, and his 22-year -old lover, Anurika John has left Nigerians in a state of awe.

The couple got married in Akeze, Ebonyi State, Nigeria after a simple wedding with both families in attendance.

Shocker! 15-Year-Old Boy Marries 22-Year-Old Lady

OperaNewsHub, a news portal which chanced upon the wedding hinted Mr Onuoha is the only son of late Mr Abraham Onuoha who died in 2010.

MORE

According to his mother, Mrs Peace Abraham, her son was born in 2005, after many years of marriage without a child, hence she was forced to accept the marriage to continue her husband’s lineage in the shortest possible time.

15 Year Old Boy Marries 22 Year Old Girl In Abia State (Photos ...



She attributed the condition of her late husband’s family as another reason why she accepted to give her minor son out for marriage.

Early marriage: Meet the 15 years old boy that got married to a 22 ...



Rev. Okoro Ogbu, the minister in charge of Assemblies of God Church, Amaiyi Igbere, whilst addressing the congratulation, instructed them not to be amazed by the marriage.

View this post on Instagram

15-yr-old boy marries 22-yr-old girl . . Many were shocked on Sunday, 26 April 2020, in Amaiyi Igbere, Abia State, as a 15-year old boy, named Abraham Samuel Onuoha, got married to a 22 year old lady, Anurika John, from Akeze, Ebonyi State. . . According to OperaNewsHub Samuel is the only son of late Mr. Abraham Onuoha who died in 2010. According to his mother, Mrs. Peace Abraham, Samuel was born in 2005, after many years of marriage without a child. . . In an interview, the mom revealed that she was forced to accept the wedding due to the condition of her husband's family. . . Rev. Okoro Ogbu, the minister in charge of Assemblies of God Church, Amaiyi Igbere, whilst addressing the congratulation, instructed them not to be amazed by way of the marriage. 📷: OperaNewsHub

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR