It was a very emotional affair when Nana Ama McBrown and other Kumawood stars attended the one-week observance of Bishop Bernard Nyarko in Accra.

Following the passing of Bishop Nyarko at the Ridge Hospital on May 2, 2020, the family scheduled a one-week observance in line with Akan customs.

The one-week observance was held simultaneously in Accra and Kumasi with many Kumawood stars in attendance.

Appearing before the bereaved mother, she knelt before the woman as they talked

Actress McBrown led a group including Christiana Awuni to go and commiserate with the bereaved family.

One notable thing that happened when the actress and her group arrived was when he had to talk to Bishop Nyarko’s mother, Auntie Ceci.

