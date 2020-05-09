Maame Yaa Konadu, mother of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko, has debunked allegations some Kumawood actors have leveled against her following the demise of her son.

Some Kumawood actors after their colleague’s demise have bitterly lamented how his mother prevented them from visiting him on his sick bed.

However, responding to these allegations at her son’s one-week celebration on Saturday in an interview with ‘Kofi TV’, she explained she was only complying with a directive from her son.

According to her, her son lamented he was not in good shape for people to be visiting him, hence the order not to allow visitors so his photos are not splashed on social media.

“He lost weight drastically and was hoping he gets well. He even assured me he will allow them to see him in May and even with those people complaining, I never saw or met them,” she noted.

Amid tears, she lamented how all attempts to save her son proved futile.

Watch the video below: