The argument between the late Bernard Nyarko’s family and Nana Ama McBrown ended in swearing as the latter defended herself from some accusations leveled against her.

Most Ghanaians, including the family of the deceased, have tagged Kumawood stars as ‘hypocrites’ when issues of them neglecting the late Bishop Nyarko when he was fighting for his life on his sick bed.

Nana Ama McBrown was one of the mentions, forcing her to publicly defend herself in an exclusive interview with Adom TV.

I hate taking up family issues but since my name has popped up I will respectfully defend myself. I heard of Bishop’s illness from colleague Matilda Asare who informed me she has a number of one of Bishop’s daughters who told me she lives in Accra.

I personally sent her momo for transportation to my house because I could not reach her father via phone. She indeed came and gave me Bishop’s mother’s number.

I can swear on my daughter and the God I love so much that I continuously called and texted this woman to allow me see my ‘brother’ but she never answered.

She in turn told me doctors have instructed limited number of people around him so I should exercise patience since she herself has not been given much permission to see him.

I heard the illness had taken a negative toll on him and he had grown lean so I intended to go there alone; I even told them to contact me for any help when necessary.

Her response came after Bishop Nyarko’s senior brother labeled her as a liar with satanic exhibits; an insult McBrown leaves to God for vindication.

In a different twist, the Bishop Nyarko’s oldest son, Gideon Kankam Nyarko, stood by the side of actress McBrown and revealed she had made constant efforts to reach his late father.

