Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, has explained why he omitted details of his personal relationship with actress, Nana Ama McBrown in his book, “Love Locked Down.”

The artiste, in an interview on The Portfolio, said he considers it inappropriate to exploit intimate details about someone he has shared a personal connection with in the past, merely to boost book sales.

Okyeame Kwame’s stance on maintaining a level of privacy in personal relationships comes in the wake of actress Yvonne Nelson’s revelation in her memoir, “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” where she candidly shared details about aborting rapper Sarkodie’s baby.

In a recent statement, the ‘Rap Docta’ said he prefers peace over financial gain, emphasizing that he would not compromise his relationships for the sake of selling more copies of his book.

“Money and peace, which one do I want? I want peace, so anything I will do that will not bring peace, I am not interested. If I am supposed to write something negative about McBrown, then hunger should kill me because it will not bring peace between me and McBrown,” Okyeame Kwame stated.

Listen to wisdom from OKYEAME KWAME on the SARK-Yvonne issue💪🏼🤟🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/NthBEw6B4n — PORTFOLIOthemc🎤 (@Portfoliothemc) December 28, 2023

