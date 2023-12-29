A self-proclaimed prophet, Eric Boahen Uche, has confidently declared that politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong, will at some point become the President of Ghana.

In a recent interview with Joy Prime’s Roselyn Felli on the Prime Morning show, Prophet Uche strongly believes in the prophecy because he claims to be known for making bold and accurate political predictions in the past.

“Kennedy Agyapong would definitely become president of Ghana; there is no two ways about it. He’s destined to become president,” he said.

“If you go back to check my background, I was the only prophet to predict that the 2020 elections would go to court. I clearly said that the NDC would take the NPP to court, and it all happened,” he added.

According to Prophet Uche, Kennedy Agyapong is respectful and will be a fantastic president.

Recounting his encounter with the Assin North MP’, the prophet said, “When he and Kweku Annan fired shots at men of God, I had to go to him on behalf of a fellow pastor they had decided to criticize. On my arrival at his place, he came by himself to escort me from my car to his office.”

While some may view these predictions with skepticism, Prophet Uche’s words have ignited curiosity and speculation about the political trajectory of Kennedy Agyapong in the eyes of those who believe in such prophetic insights.

Mr Agyapong shocked political pundits when he polled over 71,000 votes in the presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), coming second after the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who polled a little over 118,000 votes to emerge the NPP’s flagbearer for election 2024.

Even more shocking for many was Mr Agyapong’s ability to emerge second after Bawumia in the party’s super delegates conference, when many thought the real contest was between former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and Dr Bawumia.