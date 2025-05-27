Kennedy Agyapong offers to stand as surety for Prof Ameyaw-Ekumfi

Former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, has volunteered to serve as one of the sureties for Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi, the former Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), who was recently granted bail.

The gesture was made during court proceedings on Monday, May 26, when Prof. Ameyaw-Ekumfi was granted bail to the tune of GH¢10 million. The court required two sureties, each to justify the amount with landed property located within the Greater Accra Region.

According to reports, Mr. Agyapong, who was present in court, offered himself as one of the sureties as the defence team works to meet the bail requirements.

Earlier, counsel for Prof. Ameyaw-Ekumfi, Duke Aaron Sasu, had pleaded for bail to be granted on his client’s own recognisance, citing his long-standing public service.

He highlighted Prof. Ameyaw-Ekumfi’s previous roles, including Minister for Education, Minister for Ports and Harbours, and academic leadership as a lecturer and former Pro Vice-Chancellor at the University of Cape Coast. He also served as the Board Chair of the Public Procurement Authority.

The defence also cited the professor’s age—80 years—and his medical history, including two recent surgical procedures, as grounds for leniency in the bail terms.

While Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai did not oppose the bail application, he urged the court to adopt the same terms granted to the first accused in the case—a GH¢15 million bail with two sureties, each backed by landed property in the Greater Accra Region.

Justice Comfort Tasiame, however, ruled for a reduced bail amount of GH¢10 million, with the condition that both sureties must justify the amount with landed property situated in Greater Accra.

Source: Myjoyonline

