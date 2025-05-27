Chairman Wontumi to report to CID again today

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is expected to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) again today, May 27, 2025.

His appearance has been scheduled for 3:00 p.m. as investigations into his company, Akonta Mining, continue.

Chairman Wontumi honoured an invitation from the CID on Monday, May 26, 2025, amid ongoing probes linked to the operations of his mining company. He was accompanied by his legal team led by former Attorney General Godfred Dame.

Also present were former New Edubiase MP George Oduro, former Asante Akyem North MP Andy Appiah-Kubi, and other supporters.

A statement signed by Superintendent Joseph Benefo Darkwah, Head of the Public Affairs Unit at the CID, noted that Wontumi was cautioned on three allegations: undertaking mining operations without a license, polluting water bodies, and entering a forest reserve without authorization.

The police stated that he cooperated fully with investigators, provided his statement, and was subsequently granted bail.

The service further assured that updates on the case would be communicated in due course.