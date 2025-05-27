Black Stars head coach Otto Addo backs Afena-Gyan to shine after recall

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has expressed confidence in Felix Afena-Gyan’s potential to make an impact following his return to the senior national team.

The Juventus Next Gen forward has been called up for the first time since 2022, joining the squad for the upcoming Unity Cup fixtures.

Addressing the media ahead of the matches, Addo stated that despite Afena-Gyan’s recent struggles, the 21-year-old deserves another opportunity to prove himself.

“There are a lot of young players, and he’s also young… he did well, and that’s why we want to give him another chance; he’s still young,” he said.

“His career hasn’t been like he expected it to be, but this is normal in football. Sometimes you have ups and sometimes you have downs, and for him, it’s another opportunity to show himself,” he added.

Afena-Gyan, who has scored six goals in 30 appearances for Juventus Next Gen in Serie C this season, is expected to join the Black Stars camp in London today.

Ghana will face arch-rivals Nigeria on Wednesday, May 28, at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford. The winner will progress to the final on Saturday, May 31, against either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago.