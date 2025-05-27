I am not involved in galamsey – Wontumi insists

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has reiterated that he is not involved in illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

Chairman Wontumi firmly stated that he has always engaged in responsible mining and therefore cannot be linked to any galamsey activities.

He made these remarks while addressing journalists after an interrogation by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday.

“I was invited by the police and charged with being involved in galamsey. I presented my licence to them to prove that I do not engage in illegal mining or galamsey,” he said.

“They also claimed I was working in the forest, but I told them it wasn’t me. If they have any evidence, they should show it to me,” he added.

While admitting to applying for a licence to operate in a forest area, he clarified that the application was not approved.

Chairman Wontumi explained that the Forestry Commission, Lands Commission, and Minerals Commission informed him that the land in question had been designated for protection.

“So, if anyone is working there now, I am not aware of it,” he said.