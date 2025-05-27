Otto Addo lauds Ghana Premier League ahead of Unity Cup

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has lauded the quality of the Ghana Premier League as the national team gears up for the upcoming Unity Cup in London.

Ghana, a four-time African champion, is set to compete in the four-nation tournament alongside Nigeria, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago. The matches kick off this week.

The 23-man squad named on Monday features four players from the local league: Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko), Kamaradini Mamudu (Medeama SC), Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak), and Razak Simpson (Nations FC).

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Coach Addo expressed confidence in the abilities of the home-based players and praised the standard of domestic football.

“If you’ve watched our recent games, we’ve always had local players in our squad and also playing,” he said.

“I rate the league very high; otherwise, we wouldn’t have players in our squad who can compete on that level… and I’m looking forward to seeing them on that level,” Addo added.

Ghana will face Nigeria on Wednesday, May 28, at the GTech Community Stadium. The winner will progress to the final on Saturday, May 31, to face either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago.