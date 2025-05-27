Parliament resumes today

Parliament will resume sitting today, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, for the second meeting of the first session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

This follows a formal notice issued by Speaker Alban Bagbin in accordance with Order 58 of the Standing Orders of the House.

Proceedings are expected to commence at 10:00 a.m. at Parliament House in Accra.

Upon resumption, Members of Parliament will continue with business left unfinished from the previous meeting. This includes the consideration of key bills, committee reports, and other matters already laid before the House.

The second meeting is expected to be a busy one, as government business and legislative processes intensify ahead of the mid-year budget review.

