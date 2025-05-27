Woman who stole church TV at Military Barracks jailed 12 months

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 24-year-old woman to 12 months’ imprisonment for stealing a 50-inch television at the Teshie Military Barracks in Accra.

Mawuena Tamakloe was convicted after pleading guilty to charges of unlawful entry and stealing a Hisense UHD 4K TV valued at GH¢8,900. The court, presided over by Mrs Susan Edufful, handed her 12 months’ imprisonment on each count to run concurrently.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Clemence Takyi, informed the court that a pregnancy test ordered for the accused came out negative. However, on the return to the police station, Mawuena escaped by crossing a main road and boarding a commercial vehicle, followed by a taxi.

According to the female case investigator, Mawuena was later rearrested after a rider offered help by chasing both vehicles she used in her escape.

The court struck out an earlier charge of causing unlawful damage to the TV, which belonged to the Church of Pentecost (COP) Whistler Barracks Worship Centre, following a request by the prosecution. The court had previously entered a not guilty plea on that charge based on an explanation offered by the convict.

Delivering the sentence, the judge said she considered Mawuena’s age, her status as a first-time offender, her plea for leniency, and the value of the stolen item.

Chief Inspector Takyi told the court that the complainant, Ebenezer Oppong Aboagye, an Elder of the church, reported the theft, which occurred on May 15, 2025, around 8:30 am. Mawuena was spotted by military officers carrying a TV box bearing the church’s name out of the barracks.

Her explanation during initial questioning did not satisfy the officers, and she was handed over to the Military Police. During further interrogation, she confessed to stealing the TV from one of the church offices. She was subsequently handed over to the police along with the stolen item.

A follow-up inspection with the complainant revealed that the inner wooden door to the head pastor’s office had been damaged. Mawuena admitted to the offence in her caution statement.

The presiding judge advised Mawuena to use her time in prison to reform.