Unity Cup: 16 players hold first Black Stars training ahead of Nigeria clash

Ghana head coach Otto Addo is expected to have his full squad available today, Tuesday, May 27, as preparations intensify for the 2025 Unity Cup.

The Black Stars began their training on Monday, May 26, in England with 16 players taking part in the first session.

The players who featured in Monday’s training include goalkeepers Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare, and Joseph Tetteh Anang. The outfield players present were Gideon Mensah, Razak Simpson, Mamudu Kamaradini, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Salis Samed, Abu Francis, Majeed Ashimeru, Lawrence Agyekum, Christopher Baah Bonsu, Jordan Ayew, Stephan Ambrosius, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Kwame Opoku.

Midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah also linked up with the team later Monday night.

The remaining players expected to join camp today are Ebenezer Annan, Mohammed Salisu, Aaron Essel, Ibrahim Sulemana, Felix Afena-Gyan, and Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini.

Ghana is set to face Nigeria in their opening match of the Unity Cup on Wednesday, May 28, at the GTech Community Stadium in West London. The winner of the match will advance to the final on Saturday, May 31, where they will meet either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago.

The Unity Cup serves as a platform for Ghana to fine-tune preparations and evaluate emerging talent ahead of upcoming international assignments.