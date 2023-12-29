Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum appreciates Ghanaians for the love and support shown her during her World Record attempt.

Many public figures and personalities including the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanten, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Berla Mundi and several others visited the Akwaaba Village to cheer Asantewaa up during her sing-a-thon.

Afua Asantewaa began her journey to beat the current record of 105 hours on Sunday, 24 December midnight and concluded at 7:00 am on December 29 with 126 hours, 52 minutes.

Afua Asantewaa in an X post expressed gratitude and appreciated the efforts of every Ghanaian who motivated her.

“We broke a record and set a new one. It was your love, dedication, motivation and prayers that gave me the strength to get on my feet every time and keep going for this long. It wouldn’t have been possible without you! Thank you.” she posted.

