Ghanaian entrepreneur, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has become a household name following her Guinness World Records sing-a-thon attempt.

But one thing a lot of people are probably not privy to is her English name ‘Cynthia’.

Giving further details about her private life and her upbringing on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, Asantewaa revealed her parents named her Cynthia.

However, the desire to become a journalist and carve a niche with a local name made the social media sensation ditch her English name.

She recounted she didn’t even bother to run her decision by her parents, adding she went straight to her teacher to request an omission of the name from school documents.

“My teacher who was surprised asked if I had informed my parents and I said no, I will do that when I get home. So I didn’t even register for BECE with Cynthia and my parents were fine with it,” she narrated to Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

ALSO READ:

Listen to Asantewaa in the video above: