Former Trade Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has congratulated Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum on achieving her goal of singing for 126 hours and 52 minutes.

Afua on Friday, 29th December ended her five-day attempt to beat the current Guinness World of the longest singing marathon by an individual.

“Congratulations to the incredibly talented Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum on achieving a phenomenal feat!” he said in an X post.

Alan also highlighted Afua’s determination to breaking the record and says it is inspiring to all Ghanaians.

“Your journey, filled with courage and determination, is an inspiration to us all. Ghana celebrates your success and your contribution to elevating our rich musical heritage on the global stage.”

