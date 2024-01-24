Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi has revealed that some members of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) were against him when he supported Alan Kyerematen’s presidential bid.

Alan Kyerematen on September 25, 2023, resigned from NPP and decided to contest the 2024 general election as an independent candidate.

This was after he claimed his supporters were being intimidated ahead of the party’s flagbearer elections.

Mr. Kyerematen’s supporters including Dr. Adomako Kissi were left hanging after he left the NPP to pursue his presidential ambitions.

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, the Anyaa-Sowutuom MP said his support for the former Trade Minister is affecting him.

“People were against me because I supported Alan Kyerematen but fortunately for me, he moved in a different direction. I have always maintained that the NPP brought me to Parliament so ill will always stay with my party.

“As it stands now we are on a different trajectory. I remain resolute about it and whatever happens to me, I will forever be an NPP because I believe sometimes you need to stay and solve the issues rather than leave,” he said.

The MP also added that he is now on good terms with the current NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and supports his ambition.

“So far Bawumia has been very nice to me, he gladly accepted me and he acknowledged the fact that in the past I didn’t support him. But he is happy that the prodigal son is back home,” he said.

Dr. Adomako Kissi is seeking re-election an he is facing stiff opposition in the parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday, January 27, 2024.