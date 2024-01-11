Following her historic Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon, Afua Asantewaa took to social media to express her gratitude, hailing Merqury Quaye as Ghana’s finest DJ.

In a heartfelt post, Afua acknowledged Merqury’s pivotal role, highlighting his enthusiastic support.

Merqury Quaye’s role in the historic singathon was occasioned by a call from Ghanaian Radio Presenter Ola Michael on Peace FM where Merqury willingly declared to support the cause.

Merqury Quaye, who is famously referenced as the father of all DJs, identified and assembled other top Ghanaian DJs to keep the music on rotation throughout the record attempt. DJ Ikon, DJ Sticker, Mr Shark, DJ Fantastic, DJ Legend, DJ Nesto, DJ Mark, and DJ Sleek were the notable DJs who played on rotation.

Merqury showed unwavering support by actively participating in rehearsals, song arrangements, and offering moral encouragement to Asantewaa during her lowest moments. The followers of the record-breaking attempt frequently requested Merqury’s presence at the scene to uplift and motivate Asantewaa.

Merqury Quaye’s impact in the Ghanaian music industry cannot be overstated. As as the founder of Africa’s Biggest DJ Event, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, he has committed himself to unearthing, educating, empowering and rewarding DJs across the country and beyond.

Throughout the record-breaking event held from December 24 to December 29, 2023, in Akwaaba Village, Accra, Merqury’s infectious energy resonated, keeping spirits high among the thousands in attendance and millions who watched on live TV and via social media. Netizens flooded social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook, to applaud Merqury’s outstanding contribution.

Merqury’s great support did not only attract admiration from fans but also notable figures, such as Gloria Sarfo, Abeiku Santana and journalist Oheneyere Gifty Anti, who shared her appreciation for Merqury’s impact. She remarked, “In all thy getting, get a Merqury Quaye. Well done, Mr. Quaye! You have set your own record and made your own impact.”

Another netizen with the handle @DrMummie posted this on X “ He did all he could to make @efiadahemaa nail it while the cheering up was ongoing outside, he stepped in on behalf of every Ghanaian to make sure she overcomes and not give up at that crucial stage. God bless you, Merq @merquryquaye”.

Reacting to Afua’s post on Instagram, one user said “God bless them (all DJs) especially Merqury Quaye, I remember him giving you sigh to sing.”

Another user reacting on Facebook said “My favorite was DJ Merqury. Eii the hype was massive. I love him so much.

A Facebook user with the name Alimatu Amissah posted “I did not know DJ Merqury but I loved him during the event. His support was extraordinary.”

Afua’s singathon, lasting an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes, attracted diverse Ghanaians and prominent personalities, including Vice President Dr. Bawumia, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Berla Mundi, Nana Ama McBrown, and more

