John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has voiced his frustration regarding the state of the economy he anticipates inheriting if elected president in the December 7 polls.

Despite his hopeful outlook for victory, Mr. Mahama expressed serious concerns about the economic challenges facing Ghana.

Speaking to NDC supporters in the Volta region during the Building Ghana Tour, he lamented the undeniable burden of high levels of debt.

Looking ahead to January 8, 2025, the day after the inauguration, Mahama contemplated the difficulties the incoming government would face.

He acknowledged the challenging situation that would be inherited, emphasizing that the current state of affairs is not an accurate reflection of the true extent of the issues.

He criticized the handling of the power crisis, known as “dumsor,” accusing the outgoing government of downplaying the severity to pass on the problem to the next administration.

Despite the daunting task ahead, Mahama emphasized the collective responsibility of NDC members to convey the reality of the situation to the Ghanaian people.

He stressed the need for transparency and understanding among citizens as they navigate the challenges ahead.