John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is calling on party members to be ready to assume roles as party agents in the upcoming elections.

He expressed concern that individuals volunteering for these positions often lack sufficient competence, leading to adverse effects on the party’s success.

Recent assessments by the NDC election directorate have revealed a lack of understanding of the electoral processes among some officers.

In response, Mr. Mahama is urging Members of Parliament to actively participate in selecting qualified agents for the party.

Addressing stakeholders during the “Building Ghana Tour” in the Volta Region, John Mahama asserted that rigging was the only way the New Patriotic Party (NPP) could avoid defeat in the 2024 election.

Consequently, he called on NDC members to stay vigilant during the elections. Additionally, he advised the party’s parliamentary candidates to show a keen interest in the Presidential elections.

Meanwhile, Kwame Agbodza Governs, the Minority Chief Whip and Adaklu MP cautioned against any attempts to rig the December 2024 election.

Although he did not specify sanctions, he warned individuals with such intentions to consider drafting a last will before proceeding with any rigging attempts.

Former NPP MP reported dead

Mother of three dies after failed BBL surgery