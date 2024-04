Former President John Mahama was recently spotted actively engaged in farm activities at Busunu in the Savannah Region of Ghana.

In a rare display of hands-on farming, Mahama was seen behind the steering wheel, diligently ploughing his farm.

It serves as a testament to his commitment to promoting agriculture and rural development in Ghana.

The gesture further underscores the importance of agriculture as a vital sector for economic growth and food security in the country.

Watch video below: