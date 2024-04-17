A police officer identified as General Constable Stephen Kwasi Sintim is receiving all the accolades for his bravery and quick thinking that saved the lives of over 30 school children from accident.

Despite being off-duty and out of uniform, the police officer prevented what would have been a ghastly accident also involving teachers and the bus driver.

An eyewitness who recounted the terrifying scene explained that as some pupils were disembarking from the bus, they failed to notice another vehicle speeding towards them.

Sensing the imminent danger, Constable Sintim sprang into action and quickly alerted the driver and assisted in their evacuation from the bus just moments before the speeding vehicle collided with it.

He boldly confronted the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision, who was attempting to flee the scene.

His swift actions averted what could have been a tragic accident, earning him widespread praise and commendation for his bravery and selflessness in protecting the lives of others.