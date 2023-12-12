Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has encouraged women within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to play an active role in John Mahama’s 2024 campaign.

Addressing the NDC’s Women Organisers Retreat 2023, she emphasised the unique understanding women possess regarding the challenges they face while striving to support their families amid the current economic hardships.

Mrs Mahama stressed that the success of their endeavours relies on the hard work and commitment of women within the party.

“We must be the driving force behind the Mahama campaign and his message to the people.”

“His message, character, and attributes as the Nation Builder, a man with experience, an honest and reliable leader, and a president who would introduce a 24-hour economy to create more jobs must be heard in every corner of the country.”

She also expressed confidence in Mr Mahama, stating that he is a trustworthy individual who will fulfil his promises to the Ghanaian people if re-elected.

“It is only through our collective efforts and a genuine commitment that we can achieve our goal of winning the election in 2024 to bring change to the women and children in our communities. I believe in my husband John Dramani Mahama and I trust him.”

“I live with him and watch daily and I watch his struggles to provide all the party needs to be ready for 2024. If we are not united and we do not work together, our meetings and efforts will all be in vain,” she added.

