The Minister of Local Government, Dan Botwe, has urged the general public to actively participate in the upcoming district Assembly and Unit Committee elections scheduled for December 19.

He emphasized the critical role of local Assemblies in implementing developmental projects and underscored the importance of electing suitable candidates to these offices.

Mr. Botwe addressed the misconception that certain individuals believe that participating in the Aassembly elections is beneath them, resulting in a decline in voter turnout over the years.

He expressed his Ministry’s goal to achieve a 50% participation rate and highlighted the need for all eligible voters to engage in the electoral process.

“I don’t think our argument now is the importance of it but it’s the people’s participation and the tendency for people to think that certain classes of people should vote in the Assembly election. But others don’t even think that they should vote because, pardon my words, it’s either it is below their level so they don’t show interest.

“It is so important. It is so fundamental for our democracy. I want all people, all classes of people to show interest, find time a week today, and go on 19th December to cast your ballot,” he said.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, the Local Government Minister underscored the need to correct people’s perceptions about the elections.

He said declaring December 19 a holiday will not solve the problem but rather there should be a concerted effort to raise awareness and sensitize the public about the significance of participating in district-level elections.

Dan Botwe therefore encouraged individuals to exercise their civic duty on December 19, 2023.

We’ve created an unprecedented 2.1 million jobs since assuming office –…

I want to see a woman become president in my lifetime…

I am even ready to commit the same offence – Caterer…