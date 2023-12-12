New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant in the Bekwai Constituency, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has offered to finance the reshaping of deplorable roads in the area.

The support from the aspirant who is a private legal practitioner and managing partner of Trent Legal, Amansie Chambers is in response to calls by the chiefs, elders and people of Aboaso, Dotom, Asokore, Gyasikrom and Koniyaw, all suburbs in the constituency.

The chiefs made the appeal to the aspirant during the inauguration of a 12-bedroom teachers’ quarters and computer laboratory at Koniyaw on 30th November 2023.

The reshaping is to ensure that residents are not cut off from the Municipal capital and adjoining towns as the road become inaccessible when it rains.

Addressing journalists at the start of work, Mr Poku-Adusei said he mobilized resources to give the selected roads a phase lift to keep economic activity booming and safeguard livelihoods.

“When the chiefs and elders of Koniyaw, Gyasikrom, Dotom, Asokore, Aboaso, among others, lamented about the roads, I immediately considered it a necessary duty to intervene and get some contractors to move to the various towns and reshape the roads for my fellow constituents,” lawyer Ralph said.

“The reshaping of the roads should be the first step. I believe that these areas in the Bekwai constituency contribute greatly to economic activity in the Bekwai Municipality and going forward, the reshaped roads should be given a further phase lift,” Poku Adusei added.

The “Odikro” of Koniyaw, one of the beneficiary towns commended the aspirant for the swift move.

“Ralph has demonstrated that he has the wellbeing of his people at heart, and to that end, I have no reason not to commend him for reshaping the roads and to offer my support to him in all his future endeavours, particularly, as he contests to become the NPP parliamentary candidate.

“I have a population of 3,000 and none of the other communities can boast of similar numbers. If Ralph has today decided to come and give a facelift to our roads, we can only say a big thank you to him for heeding our call for help” the Odikro of Koniyaw lauded.

He continued, “I have been accused of doing politics and or campaigning for a particular candidate. That cannot be true. I am only commending the one who has responded to our cry for help.

“Development is my overarching focus and desire for my people and anyone who supports this vision of mine, will also have my unwavering support.”

