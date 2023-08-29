The Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party in Ashanti Region, Ralphael Patrick Sarfo, has denied reports of showing his ballot in casting his vote during the just-ended Super Delegates’ Congress.

The alleged action which is in contradiction of electoral laws resulted in misunderstandings at the election grounds as many called for the nullification of the ballot.

Raphael Sarfo has since been invited by the party hierarchy as they investigate mishaps of the election.

The Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser is one of five persons who have been invited by the NPP leadership for breach of electoral rules.

Ralphael Sarfo Patrick, a day after the incident, released a statement supporting his stance.

“Ignore the fake reportage. Raph didn’t show any open ballot vote as being reported. This is a folded ballot paper ready to be dropped into the ballot box. A long ballot paper containing 10 aspirants folded small ready to be dropped into the ballot box.This is the evidence of what actually happened as captured by the cameras of the media”, he said.

On Saturday, Mr. Sarfo Patrick spotting a white shirt, in casting his ballot raised his sheet in the air to the public.

Officials of the EC moved in to stop him from putting it in the ballot box, citing breach of secrecy code of election.

This led to a prolonged misunderstanding as Mr. Sarfo and some persons observed the ballot paper which was folded did not reveal the ballot cast.

It was subsequently agreed that the ballot is set aside.

Mr. Sarfo has openly declared support and massively campaigned for Dr. Bawumia.

Joy News engagement with supporters of the NPP revealed they are divided over the action.