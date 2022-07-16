The Majority Leader in Parliament and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has reiterated that the war between Ukraine and Russia forms part of the growing economic hardship in the country.

Speaking at the venue of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegates’ Conference happening at the Accra Sports Stadium, he said about 60 per cent of building materials are imported from Ukraine.

He added that, the cement paper used by construction companies to package cement bags are also widely distributed by Russia, hence the war has made it difficult for production to take place.

Steel products and about 60 per cent of building materials are from Ukraine. Even we import cement paper from Russian, but now we import from Côte d’Ivoire. So it’s affecting the prices as well. We so much depend on them… which is why going back to the basics… the program started by the President with respect to Ghana Beyond Aid is something that we should be [looking at].

Speaking on the economic challenges, the Majority Leader said with a prudent management, the ruling party should be able to come out of the distress.

We have a problem so let us see how we will wriggle our self out of this situation and with God on our side and prudent management we should be able to overcome this turbulence, he said.

