A Police Inspector with the National Highways patrols stationed at Ejura has been crashed to death.



Inspector Micheal Saah, who was said to be riding an unregistered Savvy motorbike from Ashanti Mampong towards Ejura, met his untimely death when he was crashed by a taxi driver, Dwumfuor Richard.



The driver, according to reports, was in charge of an Opel Astra taxi cab with registration Number AS 1139 – 14 and was also driving from Atebubu towards Ashanti Mampong.



Upon reaching a section of the road between Bosomkyekye and Aboantem Police barrier Inspector Saah was knocked down and he died on the spot.



Police have since towed the taxi cab and the motorbike for further action to take place.

