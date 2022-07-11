Radio presenter Mohammed Sulemana Adbul Nasir, who is one of the leading voices in Tamale, has been confirmed dead.

Brother Nash, as he is popularly known, passed on on Sunday, July 10.

His death was announced by the management of Radio Justice, where he worked until his sudden demise.

Brother Nash has been buried in accordance to Islamic customs at the Tamale central Cemetery.

Until his passing, he was one of the longest serving staff of Radio Justice, having joined the team in December 2003. He was the host of the Super Morning Show.

He was one time the Head of Programmes, best known for his powerful voice and impeccable spoken English and Dagbanli.

Meanwhile, the final day adua has been scheduled for tomorrow Tuesday, 12th July, 2022 at his family residence in Gumani, Tamale.

Listeners of Brother Nash have commiserated with the grieving family via social media.