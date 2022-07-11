Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder and decapacitation of a taxi driver at Hobor in the Ga South district of the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects murdered their colleague driver for suspected ritual purposes after luring him out of their home.

Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei, who followed the story, reported that the suspects strangled the victim in a bush before slashing his head with a machete.

The culprits were nabbed after the taxi with registration number GW 5532-21 they were fleeing in was involved in an accident at Hobor.

An eyewitness,, who nabbed one of the suspects, narrated to Adom News that the passengers in the taxi took to their heels after the car somersaulted, prompting them to suspect the two men.

Based on their weird acts, eyewitnesses proceeded to search the car after discovering blood leaking from the boot.

The decapacitated head of the taxi driver was found among the spare car parts in the boot.

The culprits, one identified as a hardened criminal, have been handed over to the police.