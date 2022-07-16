The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that Ghana missions abroad are “encountering serious system challenges” with the issuance of visas for potential travellers to Ghana.

In a statement issued by the Ministry on July 15, it said this has created “chaotic scenes at some of Ghana’s Missions” as the situation has worsened for the past two weeks.

The Ghana Airports Company has, thus, been requested by the Ministry to “urgently notify all Airlines operating in Ghana to allow passengers who have been issued with special authorisation (Permit) by the Ghana missions abroad to board their flights.”

“Only passengers with such authorisation should be allowed to board as such authorisation will be required for the processing of visas-on-arrival,” the statement noted.

The Ministry further stressed that all passengers who travel to Ghana with the special authorisation permit will be issued with visas-on-arrival at a fee at the Kotoka International Airport.