The third edition of the Made-In-Ghana Bazaar organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has taken off today, May 23, 2024.

After staying off for three years due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, the Ministry has bounced back with more interesting exhibitions from participating exhibitors.

The three-day event which is expected to be climaxed on Saturday, May 25, 2024 involves a variety of activities with the opening ceremony beginning on Thursday.

Major exhibitions and sale of made-in-Ghana products will come alive on Friday while Saturday, which is the final day brings a ‘Jollof War’ between Ghana, Nigeria and the Gambia, commemorating the African Union Day.

Held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), the Bazaar is anticipated to grace the presence of Mavis Nkasah-Boadu, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, K.T. Hammond, Minister of Trade and Industry as keynote speakers of the opening event.

Themed, “Promoting Made-In-Ghana goods and services for economic prosperity, patrons are entreated to make their way to AICC and help project Made-In-Ghana goods to the world.

The 2024 Made-In-Ghana Bazaar is sponsored by Ghana Commercial Bank, National Petroleum Authority, Ghana National Gas Company. Media partners include The Multimedia Group and SP Agency.

