The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has started investigations into claims that some foreign nationals in the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf states hold Ghanaian passports.

This, according to the Ministry, comes on the back of a viral video on social media in which the allegations were made.

In a statement, the Ministry warned it is an offence for a foreigner to hold a Ghanaian passport, adding the current biometric process does not give room to foreigners to acquire passports.

“It is worth emphasising that with the current biometric passport being issued by the Passport Office applicants undergo rigorous vetting processes which make it difficult for unqualified persons, notably, foreigners, to acquire Ghanaian passport,” part of the statement read.

It has, however, urged all to disregard the claims describing them as unfounded.

Below is the full statement: