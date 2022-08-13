Fire has completely destroyed over 200 wooden structures at Adjiringanor, East Legon in Accra.

The incident, which occurred on Friday night, has left scores displaced.

Four fire appliances from Legon, Headquarters, Madina and Adentan stations were dispatched to put the situation under control.

The Ghana National Fire Service, in a Facebook post, indicated no casualty was, however,

recorded with the cause of the fire yet to be established.

Over 150 structures close to the scene of the fire were salvaged due to the relentless effort of the fire personnel.