A 35-year-old man, Felix Yawso, has been arrested for allegedly mixing a poisonous substance with corn dough that his mother sells in the market.

The substance, believed to be a weedicide, was in a bottle labelled crownquat.

The incident occurred at Gomoa Dominase in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region on Friday.

A report filed by Adom News’ Kofi Adjei indicates the suspect was arrested based on a complaint made by his mother upon suspicion of foul play.

The motive for his action is, however, not known.

In an interview, some residents said they were in shock and yet to come to terms with his behaviour as they cannot fathom why he will do that.

They expressed fear majority of the people at Gomoa Dominase would have been dead by now as the suspect’s mother happens to be a major supplier of corn dough in the town.