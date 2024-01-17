Some residents of Dominase in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region took to the streets to demonstrate over what they say is medical negligence on the part of staff at the Potsin Polyclinic, leading to the death of a 35-year-old man, identified as Ato.

On January 4, 2024, some angry residents of Gomoa Dominase besieged the Gomoa Potsin Polyclinic and destroyed some properties of the facility after accusing the staff of medical negligence, resulting in the death of a resident.

Residents took to the streets to vent their displeasure, citing medical negligence as the rationale behind the attack on staff at the polyclinic.

“One of our brothers was very sick, and we sent him to the Potsin Polyclinic, but they did not attend to him, and he died. This is the sixth time a member of the community has died at the Polyclinic. We want the government to sack all the staff at the facility,” one resident stated and demanded.

“We are demonstrating because of medical negligence. The government has to talk to the staff at the Polyclinic because they don’t treat patients well, and if they had treated our brother well, he would not have died,” another added.

