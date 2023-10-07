A woman identified as Efua Mbrewa has died in an accident involving a vehicle of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Another person is said to be in a critical condition after the accident which occurred at Gomoa Odumase on Saturday.

The deceased, according to reports, is the wife of the Gomoa Odumase chief linguist, while the injured is her friend.

An eyewitness, Kojo Abrokwa, told Adom News Efua was crossing the road to board a car towards Mankessim for a medical checkup while her friend was going to the farm.

Abrokwa narrated that, the vehicle, a Toyota Hiace with the registration GV 1297-20 knocked them while they were crossing.

He said Efua died on the spot while her friend was rushed to the Apam hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for Gomoa Odumase-Anteadze Electoral area, Brown Essien, has called on the Ministry of Roads and Highway to put warning signs on the road to reduce frequent accidents.

