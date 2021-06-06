Two persons have died with two others in a critical condition in a gory accident at Gomoa Dominase in the Central Region.

The accident involved a motorbike with three passengers on it and a Nissan Terrano with registration number GT 783-T.

Reports indicate the incident occurred around 5:45pm on Saturday after the motorbike crashed into the Nissan vehicle.

Two persons on the motorbike died on the spot while two others are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma Hospital.

The Dominase Police confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue.