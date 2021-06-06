Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has announced the deactivation of her Twitter account following the ban on the micro-blogging site by the Nigerian government.

Nigeria’s information and culture minister, Lai Mohammed, had announced Twitter’s suspension in a statement by his media aide, Segun Adeyemi, on Friday.

The suspension by the Nigerian government comes days after a post by President Buhari on the 1967 civil war was deleted by the micro-blogging platform.

The suspension of the social networking service was also shared on the Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Information, which has since generated reactions from some Nigerians on Twitter.

The Nigerian government’s spokesman cited “the persistent use of the platform for activities capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence” as the reason for the suspension.

In what appeared as solidarity with her husband’s administration, Aisha, who joined Twitter in February 2016, and has over one million followers on Friday, said she was deleting her account.

“I will be deactivating my Twitter account for now. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” she tweeted.

The Nigerian First Lady had gone off the radar around September 2020, shortly after the flamboyant wedding of her daughter, Hanan and her groom, Mohammed Turad.