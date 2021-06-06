Founder and Leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T.B. Joshua, has been confirmed dead.

Until yesterday, Saturday June 5, news of his passing was sketchy. But, his passing has been announced on his official Facebook post.

It was revealed through the same medium that T.B. Joshua gave a touching preaching on the appointed time of man, as though he knew he won’t see the day break.

One of the key statements of his sermon was the advice that the “greatest way to use the life is to spend it on something that will outlive it.”

His last words, as recorded by his members were “Watch and Pray”, his usual catchphrase in addressing his congregants.

Read full announcement below:

PROPHET TB JOSHUA – JUNE 12th 1963 to JUNE 5th 2021“Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets.” – Amos 3:7

On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”

God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.

As Prophet T.B. Joshua says ‘the greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it’. Prophet T.B. Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.

The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family.

Here are Prophet TB Joshua’s last words: “Watch and pray.” One life for Christ is all we have; one life for Christ is so dear.