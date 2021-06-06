The Synagogue Church of All Nations has confirmed the death of its Founder and Leader, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua.

The renowned televangelist is reported to have passed on on Saturday, June 5, 2021, aged 57 with the cause of death yet to-be known.

The church took to his social media pages to announce his demise, adding that he spent his last moments in the service of God.

Prophet Joshua is said to have passed on shortly after concluding a programme at his church.

Parts of the social media post read: PROPHET TB JOSHUA – JUNE 12th 1963 to JUNE 5th 2021. Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets – Amos 3:7.

The news of his demise has attracted commiserating messages from people all over the world.

This comes a few days after he called for fasting and prayer for Nigeria ahead of June 12 which was to mark his 58th birthday.

Speaking to his congregation about his birthday which is usually celebrated in a big way, he said it will not be easy for him at this time to celebrate the big day as usual. He noted that the nation’s current insecurity challenge is disturbing and that many people who would have wanted to come for his birthday are scared of Nigeria at this time.

The renowned clergy asked Nigerians and his lovers across the globe to fast and pray for Nigeria on June 12, 2021, as a way of celebrating his birthday.

