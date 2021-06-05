Nigerian pastor, Temitope Balogun Joshua, better known as Prophet TB Joshua, has called for fasting and prayer for Nigeria ahead of June 12.

Speaking to his congregation about his birthday which is usually celebrated in a big way, he said it will not be easy for him at this time to celebrate the big day as usual. He noted that the nation’s current insecurity challenge is disturbing and that many people who would have wanted to come for his birthday are scared of Nigeria at this time.

The renowned clergy asked Nigerians and his lovers across the globe to fast and pray for Nigeria on June 12, 2021, as a way of celebrating his birthday.

READ ALSO:

He said: “As you know, I am a man of the people. So, the wound of one is the wound of all.

“As things stand, you may have realised it will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday under the present circumstances,” adding that many who wanted to visit Nigeria for the occasion “are troubled by the situation all over the world.

“We see their fear and their worry. I feel their pain; I feel their worry so pray for Nigeria on June 12, 2021.

“Let us dedicate this day to prayer and fasting. Don’t forget the needy.”